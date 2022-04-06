WOOLWICH, Maine — A Maine motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into the back of a car in Woolwich on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Rt. 127 near 355 Middle Road, according to officials.

A car had reportedly slowed down for a U.S. Postal Service vehicle that was pulling over to make a delivery. The motorcycle didn’t stop in time and hit the back of the car, throwing the rider from the bike, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.





The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old Woolwich man, was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and later flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.