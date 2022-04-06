If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Maine woman was found guilty last Friday of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Rumford in 2019.

An Oxford County Superior Court judge in South Paris found Bethany Ringuette guilty of gross sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.





The conviction is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The court also found Ringuette not guilty of a related charge of sexual exploitation of a minor due to there being insufficient evidence to convict on that count.

Rumford Police said the evidence in the case revealed that the victim had been assaulted on more than one occasion in early 2019 at an apartment in Rumford by Ringette and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Travis Walker of Bethel.

Walker was convicted last year and is serving a 13-year prison sentence for his involvement in the crime.

Ringette is expected to be sentenced next month.