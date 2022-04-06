A Maine man who crashed into a New Hampshire library last week is expected to face more charges after his 21-year-old passenger succumbed to her injuries.

Harold Hill of Harrison was driving his pickup truck just after midnight last Thursday when he crashed into the Conway Library on Greenwood Avenue in Conway, New Hampshire, according to police.

Hill was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

His passenger, 21-year-old Brooke Barron, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with life-threatening injuries and later died there.

Hill was charged with drunken driving and Conway police expect to file more charges now that Barron has died.