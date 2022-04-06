A Bowdoinham man charged in a hit-and-run death in Sabattus last year has died.

David Veinott, 38, was accused of fatally hitting 28-year-old Renata Schalk and leaving the scene last September.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Veinott on multiple charges in March.





A deputy district attorney confirmed that Venoitt died on Monday, although a cause of death is not released, according to the Sun Journal.

The charges — causing death while license is suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and operating a vehicle without a license — will likely be dismissed this week, according to the Sun Journal.

Veinott had been free on $560 cash bail while awaiting trial.