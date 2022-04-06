Regional School Unit 22 will use $2 million in federal funds to add eight classrooms to Hampden Academy, and $866,000 in state funds to renovate the exterior of Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden after voters approved both referendums Tuesday night.

Residents in Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort voted 300-92 to allow the Hampden Academy expansion, and 334-58 to approve the middle school renovation, according to the office of the Hampden town clerk.

The expansion will allow the high school to add new classrooms and a bathroom to its third floor to ease overcrowding as enrollment has increased over the past decade, increase opportunities for social distancing and allow the school to add a JROTC program, assistant superintendent Christine Boone said in February.





The money for the addition will account for the bulk of the funds that RSU 22 was awarded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed last year.

The capital for Reeds Brook’s renovation will come from the state School Revolving Renovation Fund.