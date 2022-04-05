A man who choked on a bite of food crashed into a storefront that houses Goody’s Pizzeria and Atlantic Real Estate Network in Gray on Tuesday evening.

Kenneth Plummer, 58, had been southbound on Main Street when he choked on a piece of food and lost control of his 2013 GMC Terrain at around 5:30 p.m., according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle left the road, went onto the sidewalk and struck the storefronts of both businesses, Joyce said.

The businesses were slightly damaged, with some of the door frame of Goody’s Pizzeria door becoming detached, along with some paneling damage to both storefronts.

Plummer was not hurt in the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash, and the circumstances are under investigation.