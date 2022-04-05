The superintendent of Oxford Hills schools has resigned amid allegations that she assaulted a student last year.

School board chair Natalie Andrews said Monica Henson’s resignation was unanimously accepted Monday night.

Henson has been on paid administrative leave since January. She’s accused of grabbing a student at Agnes Gray Elementary School last September and pulling him into an office.





The child fell down, and ultimately the superintendent fell on top of him.

Henson said at the time she used “a limited restraint technique for a loudly disruptive student so as not to allow disruption of an entire hallway of classrooms.”

Now, Andrews hopes the district can move in a new direction.