A Massachusetts man who fled the state after a warrant for his arrest was issued last fall was taken into custody in Lewiston this week.

An arrest warrant for Robert Santana, 26, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was issued by Massachusetts state police on Nov. 22, 2021 for carjacking, unarmed robbery, assault and battery and threat to commit a crime, according to Ryan Guay, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Santana, who was known to be a member of the “Trinitarios” gang, fled Massachusetts shortly after the warrant was issued, and was considered “armed and dangerous,” Guay said.





An investigation found that after Santana left Massachusetts, he took up residence in Lewiston.

Santana was arrested at the Lewiston residence by the marshal’s violent offenders task force, and is being held as a fugitive of justice at the Androscoggin County Jail, and will be extradited to Massachusetts.