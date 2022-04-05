Iconic boy band the Backstreet Boys will bring its 2022 DNA World Tour to Bangor this summer, with a concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the waterfront.

Tickets for the show, set for Thursday, July 21, go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday. No opening acts have been announced yet.

The Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history, with number one hits such as “I Want It That Way” and “Backstreet’s Back” dominating the charts in the late 1990s. The band’s most recent album, “DNA,” debuted at number one on the Billboard charts in 2019.

The show joins other previously announced concerts at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, including Dierks Bentley on June 23, Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 3, Phish on July 16, Keith Urban on July 23, Jimmy Buffett on Aug. 2, Incubus on Aug. 7, Jason Aldean on Sept. 10, Sting on Sept. 11 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Sept. 18.