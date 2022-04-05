A special Bangor City Council election to choose a successor for the late Sarah Dubay will be a competitive race, with five people qualifying for the ballot after the nomination deadline closed Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Brough, Tyler Rowe, Michael Maberry, Joseph Leonard and Daniel R. Smith will all vie for Dubay’s seat.

Dubay, who was elected to the council as a newcomer in 2020, passed away last November after a battle with lung cancer. Her term would have expired in November 2023.





Leonard, a former officer in the Army National Guard and the manager of Evenrood’s restaurant in downtown Bangor, ran unsuccessfully for City Council last November.

Stephen Brough, who works for a commercial tire company, has also run for City Council before. He ran in November 2019 and 2020, describing himself as a Republican with a libertarian streak.

Rowe is the secretary of the Maine Libertarian Party, while Maberry works at Husson University. Information about Smith was not immediately available and he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The special election is set for June 14.

The Bangor Daily News plans to feature candidate profiles in advance of the election.