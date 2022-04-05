Houlton Regional Hospital’s unionized nurses have won substantial wage increases as part of a new three-year contract.

The nurses, who belong to the Maine State Nurses Association, unanimously approved the contract last Thursday, according to National Nurses United, which the local belongs to.

That contract includes 19 percent to 21 percent wage increases over the term of the contract; measures to protect nurses, staff, patients and visitors from assaults; an added emergency department shift; and a guaranteed employer match for retirement plans.





The contract, retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021, will last until Nov. 30, 2024.

“This contract is an important tool in our ongoing efforts to address a number of challenges at HRH, including workplace violence and the loss of experienced nursing staff,” said Misty Porter, an emergency department nurse. “As nurses, we feel a duty to provide optimal care for our patients and this agreement guarantees measures that support this goal. It is a win for the entire community that depends on HRH for quality care.”