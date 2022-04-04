An underground explosion in Richmond has shut down roads near Interstate 295 on Monday.

Authorities responded to a call about a fuel tank explosion at a Quick Stop near exit 43 in Richmond, according to Shannon Moss, the Maine Department of Public Safety’s public information officer.

Investigators said a passenger car drove over the underground fuel tank when the explosion occurred.

Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency said the roads will be closed between I-295 at exit 43 and Maine Street to the White Road.

No fire, smoke, injuries or damages have been reported.

First responders and state agencies are still investigating.

Police said to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.