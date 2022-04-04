AUBURN — A fire significantly damaged a two-unit apartment building in Auburn Sunday night.

Auburn and Lewiston firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 36 Old Farm Hill Road around 5 p.m.

All residents were able to get out of the house safely.





The departments were able to bring the fire under control, but were hampered by a second roof structure built over the original construction.

Most of the damage to the building was isolated to the second floor, while causing water damage to the first, officials said.

Two cars in the driveway also sustained heat-related damage.

Auburn Fire Department investigators were at the scene Monday to make a final cause determination.