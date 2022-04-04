The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor has been sold and will no longer house members of the homeless population who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hotel, which served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much of the pandemic and most recently served as a quarantine space for shelter guests who tested positive for COVID-19, was sold Friday, general manager Free Martin said.

A group of Bangor businesspeople bought both the building and the property at 357 Odlin Road, Martin said. He declined to name the new owners or say how much they paid.

A record of the sale was not immediately available at the Bangor city assessing office or state revenue office.

The hotel will no longer be affiliated with the Ramada franchise or its owner, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Martin said. A contract with Penobscot Community Health Care to house homeless residents who tested positive for the coronavirus expired Thursday.

The hotel has closed and is undergoing renovations, Martin said, with the intention of reopening as soon as possible. He will serve as an adviser during the transition period as the hotel and property change hands.

Martin, who had managed the hotel since 1998, said he would miss serving the city of Bangor and the hotel clientele, but that he was looking forward to the new owners’ future plans as the pandemic subsides and Bangor welcomes travelers and concert goers from away.

“I’m excited the new owners will be able to get that tourism, leisure, and business segment back,” Martin said.