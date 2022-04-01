FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Pre-test entry requirements will no longer be mandatory for fully vaccinated people traveling to Canada.

The Canada Border Service Agency said that effective April 1, fully vaccinated travelers to Canada are no longer required to pre-test before entering the country. But there will still be some restrictions in place.

ArriveCAN — the mobile app used to submit vaccination information before entering the country — will still be mandatory for those traveling into Canada. All travelers must continue to submit their vaccination information 72 hours before arriving in Canada, regardless of the length of the trip.

Those who enter Canada by right of return and are unvaccinated or are partially vaccinated, must continue to follow pre-entry test requirements on arrival.

All travelers entering Canada, regardless of vaccination status, are still subject to random COVID-19 testing. Those selected for random testing do not need to quarantine while awaiting results.

Travel to Canada remains prohibited to foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated.

Additional information can be found on the Canadian government website.