A portion of a Transalpine Road in Lincoln was closed as police investigated what a spokesperson called a “suspicious complaint.”

The road reopened at approximately 4 p.m. but several police officers remained behind at a residence on Transalpine Road after police closed it for several hours.

A Penobscot County police dispatcher confirmed that a portion of the road was closed. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said that state police were assisting Lincoln police in dealing with the complaint.



