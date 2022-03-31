A Lincoln police, Bangor police and Maine State Police car are parked in the driveway of a home on Transapline road March 31, 2022. The road was closed for several hours Thursday. Credit: Leela Stockley / BDN

A portion of a Transalpine Road in Lincoln was closed as police investigated what a spokesperson called a “suspicious complaint.” 

The road reopened at approximately 4 p.m. but several police officers remained behind at a residence on Transalpine Road after police closed it for several hours. 

A Penobscot County police dispatcher confirmed that a portion of the road was closed. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said that state police were assisting Lincoln police in dealing with the complaint.

Sawyer Loftus

