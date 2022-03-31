This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle’s Main Street was closed Thursday morning after a distracted driver crashed into a utility power pole.

Mark Woodman was driving an Aroostook County Arts bus on Main Street about 7:37 a.m. when he crashed into a utility pole, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

A tractor-trailer driving by the crash site caught some of the power lines, causing further damage, police said.

Woodman, who was not charged, escaped injury and there was no one else on the bus, according to police.

A portion of Main Street between North and Davis streets is expected to be blocked off for most of the day while Versant Power employees repair the damaged utility pole and power lines.

The outage affected 250 customers, half of which were businesses. Versant estimated that power would be restored around 3:30 p.m. In the meantime, traffic is being rerouted to avoid the blocked section of Main Street.