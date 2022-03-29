CONCORD, N.H. — A Maine man is accused of threatening a New Hampshire circuit court judge over a child support order during a phone call to the state’s court information center.

The 36-year-old man from South Berwick, Maine, was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of harm or threats to government officials, and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.

He was jailed pending his arraignment. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

The man is accused of threatening bodily injury against the judge during the March 16 phone call to a staffer at the information center for the “purpose of influencing an action” by the judge and with the “purpose of retaliating against” the judge, according to the attorney general’s office.