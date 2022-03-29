A Rockland juvenile is facing a felony charge for allegedly selling drugs to minors on school grounds.

The juvenile was issued a summons on Sunday on a charge of aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, a Class C felony, according to the Rockland Police Department. Police are not releasing the specific age, name or gender of the child who was charged.

In felony cases, under Maine law, a prosecutor can request for a bind-over hearing to determine whether a juvenile should be tried as an adult. A conviction on a Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The charge is the result of a monthslong investigation into drug trafficking to minors, police said. The charge was elevated to aggravated trafficking, in part, due to the age of the victims and because the alleged drug sales reportedly occurred in a drug-free zone, police said in a press release Monday.

The sales allegedly took place at a school in Rockland, according to Rockland Interim Police Chief Joel Neal, who declined to specify which school.

The juvenile was allegedly selling prescription medication.