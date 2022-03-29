It’s an annual sign of spring in Maine: Fat Boy is getting ready to open in Brunswick.

Fat boy is set to open on April 1 for its 67th season.

The drive-in diner has been around since 1955 during the rise of drive-in movies and diners. Fat Boy has become a staple in the Brunswick community to natives and vacationers.





It underwent a change of ownership in 2020 and survived the pandemic.

“After two years of persisting through the Covid-19 pandemic, Fat Boy Drive-In has come out stronger and will be opening on April 1st for their 67th season,” Fat Boy owner Mike Jerome said Tuesday.

Fat Boy will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the season. It will be closed on Wednesdays.

Jerome said Fat Boy’s menu will continue to serve the classics, such as Canadian bacon BLTs, Whoper burgers, frappes and Fat Boy’s famous homemade onion rings.

“We look forward to another great season and are excited to see new and familiar faces. Mark your calendars for April 1st,” Jerome said.