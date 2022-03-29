A farm and wellness company based in Waldo County called Prospect Farms welcomes American actress Brooke Shields as its chief brand officer.

Shields will advise Prospect Farms, which makes wellness products for people and their pets, on product development, marketing and community outreach, according to Prospect Farms.

Prospect Farms touts hemp-based products, ranging from tinctures to creams, it says can assist with sleep, mood and anxiety issues, muscle pain and inflammation.





“Through my own journey this past year following periodic injury recoveries and an overall healthy physical and mental state, it became clear to me how imperative it was to use my voice and platform to educate the more than 140 million Americans that today suffer from chronic sleep issues, anxiety, pain and depression,” Shields said.

Shields broke her femur in January 2021 and described it as an excruciating pain, unlike anything she’s ever experienced. Once she was released from the hospital, she developed a staph infection on her arm that sent her back to the hospital dealing with multiple blood transfusions, according to Health.

Throughout her recovery, Shields updated fans about her progress in a series of Instagram posts, which she hoped would bring inspiration and positivity to not only her supporters but her two daughters.

Prospect Farms CEO Brad Tipper said the company’s interest in Shields stemmed from her honesty about her personal battles and how she maneuvered through them.

“We are excited for Brooke to play a significant role in the brand operations of Prospect Farms, educating and spreading awareness on the importance of traceable, benefit-focused botanicals to consumers everywhere. Please join me in welcoming Brooke to our team,” Tipper said.