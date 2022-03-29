An unaffiliated candidate has entered the race for the Hancock and Washington counties district attorney job, likely creating at least one contested district attorney race in Maine in the November general election.

Robert Granger, an attorney who lives in Blue Hill, has filed paperwork with the state campaign finance office to run for district attorney in the two counties this fall. He would face either Matthew Foster, the incumbent, or Steven Juskewitch, a former prosecutor who is challenging Foster in the Republican Primary in June.

An attorney at Acadia Law Group in Ellsworth, Granger was previously a commercial pilot, air ambulance pilot and a law enforcement officer for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, according to his bio on the law firm’s website. His areas of practice are criminal and civil litigation, corporation law, domestic relations, general practice and aviation law. He has also represented law enforcement officers who have used deadly force, the firm’s site said.

Foster is seeking his third term as district attorney in the prosecutorial district.

Until Granger filed his paperwork this month, it appeared there would be no contested races for district attorney in the general election in November. All eight of the elected district attorneys in Maine are up for re-election this year.

According to campaign finance records, six of the eight prosecutorial races have only one candidate. The only other contested primary outside Hancock and Washington counties is in Cumberland County, where District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck, 42, of Cape Elizabeth, and Jacqueline Sartoris, 58, of Brunswick are vying in the Democratic primary.