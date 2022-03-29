Authorities are continuing the search for a missing man who was last seen on Monday in the Sebasticook River in Clinton.

Justin Howard, 36, of Winslow/Waterville was in the Clinton area visiting friends. Witnesses told police he ran down Pleasant Street onto Water Street and into the Sebasticook River, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Howard was last seen wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants and blue sneakers. Although witnesses saw Howard enter the river, no one saw him getting out, Moss said.





Authorities will continue the search with boats, K-9 teams and aircrafts and ask if anyone knows information to contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State police.