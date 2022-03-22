The man found dead on Friday at a home in Bangor’s Capehart section has been identified as 36-year-old- Justin Smith of Bangor.

His cause of death is pending further studies by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Bangor police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

Police were called to a house on Blue Hill East at about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and fight involving a group of people, he said.

Officers found Smith unresponsive, according to Beaulieu. Officers began life saving measures, which Bangor Fire Department members continued.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. His death remains under investigation.