A building off Stillwater Avenue that housed a vitamin supplement store, medical marijuana dispensary and a vegan cafe that had opened there less than six months ago has been demolished after its sale to a new owner.

The 109 Bangor Mall Boulevard building, which is located in the same development as Hannaford’s location on Stillwater Avenue, was sold last month to the Portland firm Exchange Street Partners, according to records from the Bangor code enforcement office.

Exchange Street Partners contracted with Carmel-based Sitewerx to start demolishing the building last week. As of Monday afternoon, it was almost entirely gone.





The building once was home to the Bangor location of Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse.

It had most recently housed Little Gem Cafe, Native Green Apothecary and Mainely Supplements.

Little Gem opened its location there in October.

A voicemail message at the cafe’s phone number said the business was in the process of finding another location. The business said in a Facebook post that Feb. 19 was its last day at its original location.

Mainely Supplements opened in another location on Hogan Road on Feb. 21, according to its Facebook page. No one from Native Green Apothecary could be reached Monday.

Messages left with Exchange Street Partners and its property manager were not returned Monday afternoon.