A North Haven man was arrested over the weekend for an assault that police say left another island man in critical condition.

Kaleb Campbell, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a report of an assault around 9:20 p.m. Friday. The Knox County sheriff’s deputy stationed on North Haven responded and found a badly beaten 19-year-old man being treated by the island’s emergency medical staff.

Campbell later admitted to striking the man and firing a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office, though no one is known to have been struck by the gunfire.

The victim suffered extensive head injuries that caused him to vomit and lose consciousness, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking an update on the victim’s condition Monday.

Campbell was being held without bail pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.