AUBURN, Maine – A man who stabbed another man to death outside the McDonald’s in Auburn has been sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars.

Trai Larue, 24, was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday for the 2020 stabbing of a Massachusetts man.

In July 2020, Larue stabbed Roger Cornell to death after claiming Cornell made sexual advances toward his girlfriend.





According to the Sun Journal, Larue told police he didn’t mean for the fight to lead to Cornell’s death.

Larue pleaded guilty to Class A manslaughter in January.