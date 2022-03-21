An Augusta man has been accused of assaulting his 3-month-old son.

Dakota Colson, 20, was accused of assaulting the infant after the child was taken to Maine General hospital on March 11, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The child was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit, and had suffered from serious injuries that indicated that the infant was assaulted, the Waterville newspaper reported.





Colson is accused of Class C assault on a child younger than 6 and Class A aggravated assault.

He was arrested on Friday and taken to the Skowhegan police station, before being transferred to the Somerset County Jail.

Colson was reportedly out on bail on a separate aggravated assault charge, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Colson’s bail has been set at $50,000, but officials have asked for bail to be revoked.

As of Sunday, Colson remained at Somerset County Jail.