Update: I-95 North in Bangor has completely reopened.

A large crash on Interstate 95 North has reduced travel to one lane and snarled traffic throughout Bangor.

Maine State Police photos of the scene show long lines of traffic stretching under the Hammond Street overpass. One photo shows a sedan and multiple tractor-trailers as being involved in the initial crash.





The northbound portion of the interstate near mile marker 185 — by the exit for Broadway in Bangor — was briefly closed. Now, one lane is open for travel, but drivers are asked to seek an alternate route, according to the Maine State Police.

The state police are still investigating the crash.