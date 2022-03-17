The former Newburgh Elementary School will become the property of the town of Newburgh following a local vote last month and a school board decision this week.

Voters in the town approved a measure 69-28 last month to allow Regional School Unit 22 to transfer the property to the town.

The RSU 22 board of directors voted to certify that vote Wednesday night.





RSU 22 — which serves Newburgh, Hampden, Winterport and Frankfort — plans to enter into a lease agreement with the town so it can rent a portion of the building for a district pre-kindergarten program.

The former elementary school at 2220 Western Avenue has been closed for years, but currently houses the Newburgh town office and the pre-K program.

The referendum came about after RSU 22 paid off an outstanding bond on the building in January, Superintendent Regan Nickels said. The town will now be responsible for maintaining and keeping up the facility going forward.

The lease is still being negotiated but RSU 22 anticipates that its rent will be $1 per year, Nickels said.