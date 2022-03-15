If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Holden man has been charged with sexually assaulting three girls under the age of 12 over several years at his home and on ATV trails on the property.

Morris Carr, 55, is charged with eight counts of Class A gross sexual assault between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2018.





Morris Carr. Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

The girls were related to Carr’s longtime girlfriend, according to the police affidavit filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Carr was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance remotely the next day.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Carr remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post a $30,000 cash bail.

The investigation began in February when two of the three victims reported the abuse within minutes of each other, according to the affidavit. Both allegedly told police that Carr had “raped” them.

Carr denied the accusations in an initial interview with a Holden police detective. He returned to the police station two days later and allegedly confessed to the abuse.

Carr is next due in court on June 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.