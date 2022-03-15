A crash at the intersection of Broadway and Pushaw Road on Tuesday afternoon injured a Glenburn woman and briefly shut down the road.

The 74-year-old woman — who failed to yield right of way — made a left turn onto Broadway from Pushaw, causing an oncoming vehicle — driven by a 62-year-old Old Town woman — to hit it, according to Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor Police Department.

The Glenburn woman suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile the Old Town woman and her passenger were treated at the scene, Betters said.





Both of their cars had to be towed from the scene, leading officers to shut down that portion of Broadway until the road was cleared.