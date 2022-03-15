Even deer have a hard time staying upright on ice.

But that’s exactly what happened to a deer up in Allagash last winter. It got caught on glare ice and wasn’t able to stand up, something all Mainers can relate to.

Luckily, the deer had some help getting back to shore.





In this video — courtesy of Tylor Kelly’s Camps, Allagash, Maine — registered Maine Guide Wade Kelly gallantly crossed the large body of water to rescue the deer. The deer, which was struggling but stayed tame during the rescue, was dragged to shore by Kelly before it ran off into the woods.

“Wade Kelly makes this look easy but it’s actually quite dangerous to handle a live deer,” Tylor Kelly’s Camps wrote on Instagram.

It’s definitely something you shouldn’t try at home.