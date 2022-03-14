A Chester man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for whom he is a legal guardian, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Edwin Davis, 64, was arrested Thursday by the Maine State Police and charged with three counts of gross sexual assault, all Class A crimes.

Edwin Ellsworth Davis. Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Jail

He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the Penobscot County Jail. Davis was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the grand jury.





The investigation began March 8 when the victim reported to a school counselor that she had been sexually abused by Davis since she was 11, Joanne Lewis, the assistant district attorney who is prosecuting the case, said Monday.

The counselor, who under Maine law is required to report suspected abuse, notified the principal, who called police, Lewis said.

Davis remained Monday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 in property. Conditions include no contact with the victim or children under the age of 18 and no use of alcohol or other intoxicants. He is also not allowed to return to the home where the abuse allegedly took place.

He is next due in court on June 14.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He would be listed for life on Maine’s Sex Offender Registry, if convicted.