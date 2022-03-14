A woman died Monday afternoon after she crashed into trees while snowmobiling in Lower Cupsuptic Township.

Marjorie Davan, 52, of Oquossoc was driving a 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends when she failed to make a left-hand turn, crashed into several small trees and was thrown from the snowmobile, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

No one witnessed the crash, but the friend driving behind Davan found her unresponsive, called 911 and began performing CPR, Latti said.





It is likely that Davan — who was wearing a helmet — was driving too fast and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.