A selectman for the town of Skowhegan is under investigation after he was accused by a municipal official of creating a hostile work environment.

Harold Bigelow is accused of sending an email to a number of local officials that contained a lewd comment about a woman, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Bigelow told the Lewiston newspaper that the complaint he received last month was the second time in the six months since taking office that he has been asked to discuss his behavior.

One of the complaints against Bigelow concerned an email he sent to one of the town’s department heads, the town manager and a number of selectmen that contained an inappropriate description of a woman.

In the email, Bigelow made allusions to a Bingham man that he had once known who “used to go with a big blonde with monster boobs,” according to a copy of the email obtained by the Sentinel through a Freedom of Access Act request.

Bigelow told the newspaper on Thursday that the email was meant to be sent to one of the recipients, rather than the entire group.

Bigelow also told the Sentinel that he believed that the complaints were an attempt by Town Manager Christine Almand, who he believes is dishonest, to have him removed from his position, as well as thinking that his outspoken nature is a reason she would want him to vacate his office.

Almand confirmed to the Waterville paper that there was an active investigation that involved her, an attorney and Bigelow, but was not able to give any details on Thursday.

Bigelow took office last June after defeating incumbent Roger Staples.

He has also served for two full terms on the Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 before being elected to the select board.