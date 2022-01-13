A person was hospitalized on Thursday after a truck hauling a trailer of snowmobiles hit a patch of ice and dove off the Interstate-95 overpass in Howland, WABI reported.

One person was taken to the hospital for a deep laceration while the other two passengers remained on the scene to take care of destroyed property, Trooper Kari Kurth of the Maine State Police told the station.

The road was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

“I do consider them pretty lucky. The fact that they’re traveling 75 miles an hour and they made this fall with no major or life threatening injuries,” Patrick O’Kane, assistant fire chief in Howland, told WABI.