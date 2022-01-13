A man from New York was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly led officers on a high speed chase on Interstate 95.

Ramel J. Higgins, 28, of Bronx, New York, was arrested after Maine State Police received a report of an erratic driver who was southbound near Pittsfield, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Higgins was spotted near Clinton, and shortly after, a state trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop near Fairfield, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety told the Waterville newspaper.

Rather than stopping, Higgins drove away from the trooper and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph, according to Moss.

Higgins continued on I95, passing several vehicles at high speed.

State troopers deployed a spike mat near mile marker 113, which stopped Higgins’ vehicle. Higgins then left his vehicle, crossed into northbound traffic and continued into the woods, the Morning Sentinel reported.

He was then arrested after a short foot pursuit that ended on Route 3 in Augusta.

Higgins was charged with eluding, driving to endanger, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a crash, and is being held at the Kennebec County jail.