The last of a new class of warship departed a Bath shipyard on Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The stealth destroyer is also the last of the three Zumwalt-class ships to be built at the Bath shipyard.





The ship left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.