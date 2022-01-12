A Lubec man who has been accused of killing his girlfriend was arrested on Tuesday in Virginia.

Paul DeForest, 65, is accused of killing 58-year-old Eva Cox at her residence at 69 Jim’s Head Road in Lubec, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Monday, officials from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an altercation at the Lubec address.

After finding evidence outside the home, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate. When officials arrived at the scene, neither Cox or DeForest, who lived at the residence with Cox, could be found, according to Moss.

On Tuesday, State police conducted a search of the residence to try to understand the circumstances of the altercation, as well as attempt to locate Cox or DeForest.

During the search, the body of a woman was found in the locked trunk of a vehicle parked near the Lubec residence. The woman has not been identified, but investigators believe it to be Cox’s body, Moss said.

The state medical examiner will complete an autopsy on the body to determine an identity and cause of death.

During the search of the property, State police were able to gather information that lead to an arrest warrant for murder for DeForest, according to Moss.

DeForest was located by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Warrentown, Virginia. DeForest was arrested, and is being held as a fugitive from justice.