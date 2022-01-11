Fire crews in Etna had to chop through a foot of ice Monday night to access water needed to put out a building fire on West Etna Road.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported to Etna Volunteer Fire and Rescue at 7:18 p.m., the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.

The location of the building in the woods, however, made it difficult for firefighters to access.

Firefighters from neighboring Plymouth chopped a hole through a foot of ice to supply water to tankers, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

While some crews fought the fire, others located the property owners and confirmed they were safe, the Etna fire department said.

In addition to Etna and Plymouth, firefighters from Newport, Carmel, Hermon, Levant and Newburgh were also on the scene in the frigid temperatures as well as emergency medical personnel from Northern Light.