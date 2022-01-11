The Bangor motor vehicles office closed Tuesday morning because of a lack of heat.

The office, located at the Airport Mall on Union Street, will reopen for indoor service as soon as possible, according to Emily Cook, a spokesperson for the Maine secretary of state’s office, which oversees the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Road and skill exams will continue as scheduled, though, Cook said Tuesday.





That temporary closure comes as a bitter cold gripped the state, with wind chills sending temperatures plummeting as low as the minus 30s.

High temperatures were forecast to range from below zero across the north to the low teens in the south.