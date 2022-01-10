WALDO — A domestic violence call led to an alleged shootout between a Waldo man and Maine State Police Sunday night.

Troopers responded to the incident on East Waldo Road around 5 p.m. after a woman fled to a neighboring home with a 3-year-old child, officials said.

Kote Aldus, 30, allegedly opened fire toward troopers as they were investigating while a 2-week-old baby was reportedly inside the home.

Troopers returned fire and eventually arrested Aldus about three hours later, charging him with domestic violence assault, officials said. Other charges could be forthcoming.

Aldus was taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment and the baby was unharmed.

Detectives from the Attorney General’s Office are investigating as is standard in any officer-involved shooting.