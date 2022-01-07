A Patten man was arrested Friday morning after assaulting a sheriff’s deputy, sending him to the hospital, and causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to a police vehicle, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Lau, 45, was arrested after deputies were called to Main Street in Patten around 9 a.m. about “an out-of-control person,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. He had two open warrants out for his arrest from Aroostook County.

Lau had allegedly been aggressive while resisting arrest and after being put into a deputy’s vehicle, kicked the windshield and cracked it, while also damaging the radio and other equipment, the sheriff’s office said. Lau appeared to be under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.





Both Lau and a deputy were sent to the hospital, where the deputy was seen for a hand injury. Lau was also evaluated and sent to the Aroostook County Jail, where he is being held on the two warrants and other forthcoming charges, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.