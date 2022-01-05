The Maine Department of Transportation plans to seek bids to replace the aging bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham this spring after an appeals court ruled in the agency’s favor that the bridge can be replaced.

It could be the end of a long fight over whether to repair or replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, during which the bridge’s condition has continued to deteriorate to the point where school buses and fire trucks are no longer allowed on it.

Plans to replace the 90-year-old truss bridge over the Androscoggin River date back to 2017 after the Maine Department of Transportation found the bridge was structurally unsound and determined a replacement would be less expensive than repairs. But it faced opposition from preservation groups that sued in 2019, arguing the state should work to repair the bridge rather than build a new one and questioned the state’s cost estimates.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sided with the agency on Tuesday, finding no merit to the preservation groups’ complaints about the state’s approach to estimating costs. It also instructed the Maine Department of Transportation to work with the Federal Highway Administration on one related issue, but the agency said Wednesday that it anticipated the final analysis would find the same result.

State officials hope to move forward with advertising bids for the project in the spring, the department said in a statement. The next scheduled bridge inspection is in March.