A man who was last seen in Bangor on Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Richard Savage, 83, had been last seen leaving the Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor around 9:30 a.m. with a friend, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The friend was taking Savage to a dentist appointment at 93 Lee Road in Lincoln, but may have stopped at Savage’s home on Lemay Road in West Enfield so Savage could grab one of his vehicles, she said.





Later on, the staff at the dentist office told police that they saw Savage driving away from the office at 4:30 p.m.