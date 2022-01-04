SHAPLEIGH — The search for a Shapleigh man who may be “armed and dangerous” is being conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Mahoney, 25, has several outstanding warrants for “assaultive behavior,” according to officials.

Mahoney is described as a white male who is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

He was last seen Monday evening wearing a camouflage shirt and shorts near Shapleigh Corner Road in Shapleigh.

Mahoney, who may be looking for shelter or transportation, is suspected of being armed and is considered dangerous, according to York County officials.

Anyone who encounters Mahoney is asked not to engage in conversation with him, and call 911 immediately.