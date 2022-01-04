Maine’s largest health care system will open a high-volume COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

MaineHealth’s clinic at 110 Free St. in Portland will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Free parking will be available at 125 Free St., behind Dogfish Bar and Grill.

The clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 600 people a day, according to MaineHealth.





Anyone 5 years old or older can get their first or second vaccine dose, while anyone 16 years old or older can get a COVID-19 booster. The clinic will offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading rapidly through our community, it’s more important than ever for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their first dose of vaccine, and for those who are eligible to get a booster,” Dora Anne Mills, MaineHealth’s chief health improvement officer, said Tuesday. “We are making these appointments available to make it easier for people to protect their own health and the health of our community.”