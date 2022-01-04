Portland police said they’ve responded to a rising number of drug overdoses since late December.

Portland police said Monday they’ve responded to two fatal overdoses and 21 non-fatal overdoses since Dec. 24. They said first responders or bystanders administered Narcan in 14 of the overdoses.

Police said they responded to nine non-fatal overdoses and no fatal ones during the same time period a year ago. They said they’re calling on city residents to be aware of Narcan and other harm reduction methods that are available.

Residents who encounter an overdose are asked to call 911 and stay with the person having the overdose until help arrives, police said.