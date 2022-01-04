A judge has reversed Rockport’s issuance of a building permit for an embattled downtown hotel project. Developers have been entangled in a legal battle since shortly after the project was approved.

Justice Bruce Mallonee declined to issue a court injunction to stop the town from permitting further work on the hotel while the planning board reconsiders the project, as he ordered last month. In his ruling, issued Monday, Mallonee did not order that construction be halted but said he expected the town and the hotel developer, 20 Central Street LLC, to comply with the judgement as they have with previous orders.

“The proceedings before the court have not demonstrated any unwillingness on the part of the town or 20 Central to accept judicial determination in the form of declaratory relief or to comply with any other aspect of the court’s judgement. If that changes, Plaintiffs may return to the court and request further relief,” according to the Jan. 3 ruling.

It is not immediately clear what this latest ruling means for the ongoing construction of the Rockport Harbor Hotel, which has been underway for nearly a year.

The legal battle surrounding the Rockport Harbor Hotel began in court early last year. A group of Rockport residents ― called the Friends of Rockport ― filed an appeal in an attempt to have the planning board’s approval of the project overturned. They also filed a lawsuit to have the town apply the results of an August 2020 referendum that placed a 20-room cap on downtown hotels to this project. Both the lawsuit and the appeal have been treated as a single case since they were filed in early 2021.

The hotel is being built on what used to be a vacant lot wedged between a restaurant and former coffee shop in downtown Rockport. When it was initially proposed in 2019, developers planned to build a 35-room boutique hotel. Aftering hearing concerns from residents, the number of rooms was reduced to 26, although the project would still consume the entire lot.

Last month, Mallonee ruled that the results of the August 2020 referendum must apply to the project, even though it gained approval before the referendum. This means that the hotel must contain six fewer rooms than planned. In this December ruling, Mallonee also remanded the project back to the Rockland planning board for further review of parking and architectural elements.

With Monday’s ruling vacating the building permit, Mallonee sent the permit application back to the town’s code enforcement officer for action following the planning board’s further review of the project.

“My clients are encouraged by this ruling and sincerely hope that the developer and the town will approach this further review process with the aim of better addressing this project’s impacts on the neighborhood,” Kristin Collins, the attorney working with the Friends of Rockport, said in a statement Monday.

Messages left with the development company behind the project and Rockport’s town manager were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.